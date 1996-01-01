Linen packs are best sterilized by which of the following methods?
A
Ethylene oxide gas
B
Ultraviolet (UV) radiation
C
Dry heat oven
D
Autoclaving (steam under pressure)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of linen packs: Linen is a porous material that can retain moisture and heat, which affects the choice of sterilization method.
Review the sterilization methods listed: Ethylene oxide gas, Ultraviolet (UV) radiation, Dry heat oven, and Autoclaving (steam under pressure).
Consider the effectiveness of each method on porous materials: UV radiation has limited penetration and is mainly for surface sterilization; dry heat requires longer exposure times and higher temperatures; ethylene oxide gas is effective but requires aeration time due to toxicity.
Recognize that autoclaving uses saturated steam under pressure, which penetrates porous materials like linen effectively, killing all microorganisms including spores in a relatively short time.
Conclude that autoclaving is the best method for sterilizing linen packs because it combines moisture, heat, and pressure to ensure thorough sterilization.
