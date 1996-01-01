Which of the following bacteria has an unusual waxy cell wall structure that contributes to its virulence?
A
Escherichia coli
B
Staphylococcus aureus
C
Mycobacterium tuberculosis
D
Bacillus subtilis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a bacterium with an unusual waxy cell wall structure that contributes to its virulence.
Recall that the waxy cell wall is primarily composed of mycolic acids, which are long-chain fatty acids that make the cell wall hydrophobic and resistant to many chemical damages and antibiotics.
Identify which bacteria among the options are known to have this waxy cell wall. Mycobacterium tuberculosis is well-known for having a cell wall rich in mycolic acids.
Recognize that Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Bacillus subtilis do not have this waxy cell wall structure; they have typical Gram-negative or Gram-positive cell walls without mycolic acids.
Conclude that Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the bacterium with the unusual waxy cell wall structure contributing to its virulence.
