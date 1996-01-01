Thermococcus litoralis and Thermus aquaticus are thermophilic bacteria that are primarily found in which type of environment?
A
Human gastrointestinal tract
B
Hot springs and hydrothermal vents
C
Arctic ice sheets
D
Freshwater lakes
1
Identify the key characteristic of the bacteria mentioned: Thermococcus litoralis and Thermus aquaticus are described as thermophilic, meaning they thrive at high temperatures.
Recall that thermophilic bacteria are typically found in environments with elevated temperatures, often above 45°C, where they can survive and grow optimally.
Consider the given options and evaluate which environment naturally provides such high temperatures: human gastrointestinal tract, hot springs and hydrothermal vents, arctic ice sheets, or freshwater lakes.
Understand that hot springs and hydrothermal vents are known for their extreme heat and are common natural habitats for thermophilic organisms.
Conclude that the environment best suited for Thermococcus litoralis and Thermus aquaticus, based on their thermophilic nature, is hot springs and hydrothermal vents.
