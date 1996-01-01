Antimicrobics effective against only gram-positive bacteria would be termed:
A
broad-spectrum
B
narrow-spectrum
C
bactericidal
D
fungicidal
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the terms related to antimicrobial spectrum. 'Broad-spectrum' antimicrobics are effective against a wide range of bacteria, including both gram-positive and gram-negative types.
Step 2: Recognize that 'narrow-spectrum' antimicrobics target a limited group of bacteria, often only gram-positive or only gram-negative bacteria, rather than a broad range.
Step 3: Note that 'bactericidal' refers to antimicrobics that kill bacteria, regardless of their spectrum of activity, and 'fungicidal' refers to agents that kill fungi.
Step 4: Since the question specifies antimicrobics effective only against gram-positive bacteria, this fits the definition of 'narrow-spectrum' because the activity is limited to a specific group.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct term for antimicrobics effective only against gram-positive bacteria is 'narrow-spectrum'.
