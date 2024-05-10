7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
The Glycocalyx: Capsules & Slime Layers
Which of the following is not a function of a glycocalyx?
a. It forms pseudopods for faster mobility of an organism.
b. It can protect a bacterial cell from drying out.
c. It hides a bacterial cell from other cells.
d. It allows a bacterium to stick to a host.
