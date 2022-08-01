In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on liquid chemicals that are used for controlling microbial growth. Specifically alcohols, Aldo hides and big Leonides. Now in this video we're going to focus primarily on the alcohols. But later in our course and other videos we'll talk about the alga hides and by grenades. And so alcohols can be defined as organic compounds that have at least one hydroxyl group, which is a functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, and the hydroxyl group is going to be bound to a hydrogen saturated carbon atom to create the alcohol. Now, alcohols are commonly used as disinfectant to treat inanimate surfaces or non living surfaces. And alcohols are also commonly used as antiseptics, which recall are a specific type of disinfectant that is safe to be used on tissues such as human skin. And so, alcohols are commonly used as antiseptics for cleaning human skin just before a surgery takes place and alcohol is function primarily by de nature during proteins making those proteins inactive and non functional. And they can also damage cytoplasmic lipid membranes of microorganisms as well to help kill those microorganisms. Now, interestingly enough, alcohols are actually more effective when they are diluted to a specific concentration somewhere around 60-80% alcohol diluted in water. Uh And alcohols are also very effective as tinctures as well. And tinctures are really just a medicine or a chemical disinfectants such as iodine dissolved in an alcohol based solution. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of these alcohols which again are gonna consist of molecules with these uh oh H functional groups on them. And so notice over here we're showing you a carbon based molecule here that has this O. H functional group here. And so this is a hydroxyl group and that makes this molecule and alcohol specifically this is the alcohol known as ethanol. And ethanol is a specific type of alcohol that is commonly used throughout uh scientific labs and also commonly used in hospital settings. Again to disinfect surfaces and to help disinfect, cleaning or clean the skin before surgeries. Uh Now over here, what we're showing you is these bottles that are commonly used to make tinctures of iodine and so iodine is usually dissolved in alcohol based solutions. And that's what we're seeing here. And over here. What we're showing you is just a reminder of how alcohol is can be used as antiseptics right before a surgery to help disinfect the skin before surgery. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to alcohols as liquid chemicals used for controlling microbial growth. And moving forward in our course, we'll be able to get some practice and then we'll talk about Aldo hides and by grenades. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts