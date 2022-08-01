Biguanides

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the use of bygone IEDs as chemicals for controlling microbial growth. And so by grenades are referring to a group of chemicals that are all derived from the molecule known as Big denied, which is a molecule with the chemical formula of C two H seven and five. Now by grenades are going to primarily affect the membranes of vegetative cells, causing these vegetative cells to leak small molecules and proteins from their membranes. Now the most common chemical in this Big one I group is actually used as an anti septic and this is the molecule known as chlor oh hexi Dean. And so Claro hexi Dean is an example of a big one I that is commonly used as an antiseptic to treat infections either on the skin or the mucous membranes. And big green eyes are also used in prescription mouthwashes, toothpastes and an antiseptic creams as well. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of these big Leonides. And so of course these bygone needs are a group of chemicals that are all derived from the molecule called Big Win It. And so this here is the molecule by Gwyneth, which once again has that chemical formula of C two H seven N five. Claro Hexi Dean is an example of a bygone. I'd a molecule derived from Big 19 And so you can see the complex chemical chemical structure of chloral hex 18. And these big one is once again, they tend to disrupt or affect the membranes of vegetative cells causing those cells to leak molecules and proteins. And so notice here that we're showing you a vegetative cell that is uh you can see that it's membrane is being disrupted so that it is leaking these molecules and proteins and things of those nature. Uh Now bygone needs such as Clara exiting are going to be found in prescription mouthwashes and toothpastes and an antiseptic cream such as face cream, for example. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on Big when I reads as a chemical for controlling microbial growth. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts