1. Introduction to Microbiology
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions
Problem 13.1ab
Match each numbered term with its following description.
1. _________ uncoating
2. _________ prophage
3. _________ retrovirus
4. _________ bacteriophage
5. _________ capsid
6. _________ envelope
7. _________ virion
8. _________ provirus
9. _________ benign tumor
10. ________ cancer
A. dormant virus in a eukaryotic cell
B. a virus that infects a bacterium
C. transcribes DNA from RNA
D. protein coat of virus
E. a membrane on the outside of a virus
F. complete viral particle
G. inactive virus within bacterial cell
H. removal of capsomeres from a virion
I. invasive neoplastic cells
J. harmless neoplastic cells
