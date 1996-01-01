Hot food must be cooled rapidly to slow down the growth of which type of microorganisms?
A
Algae
B
Fungi
C
Viruses
D
Pathogenic bacteria
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about controlling microbial growth in food safety, specifically during the cooling process of hot food.
Recall that rapid cooling of hot food is a critical step to prevent the growth of microorganisms that can cause foodborne illness.
Identify the types of microorganisms listed: Algae, Fungi, Viruses, and Pathogenic bacteria, and consider which are commonly associated with food spoilage or foodborne diseases.
Recognize that viruses do not grow in food, algae are not typically involved in foodborne illness, and fungi grow more slowly and under different conditions.
Conclude that pathogenic bacteria are the primary concern because they can multiply rapidly in the temperature 'danger zone' (between 5°C and 60°C), so rapid cooling slows their growth and reduces the risk of foodborne illness.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason