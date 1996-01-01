Which of the following foods is least likely to support bacterial growth?
A
Dried pasta
B
Raw chicken
C
Fresh lettuce
D
Cooked rice
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the factors that influence bacterial growth in foods. Key factors include moisture content, nutrient availability, pH, temperature, and oxygen availability.
Step 2: Analyze each food option for these factors. For example, raw chicken and cooked rice have high moisture and nutrients, which support bacterial growth. Fresh lettuce also contains moisture and nutrients but may have a different pH and surface characteristics.
Step 3: Consider dried pasta, which has very low moisture content due to the drying process. Since bacteria require water to grow, low moisture significantly inhibits bacterial proliferation.
Step 4: Compare the moisture levels and nutrient availability of dried pasta with the other foods. Recognize that dried pasta’s low water activity makes it the least likely to support bacterial growth.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, dried pasta is least likely to support bacterial growth because of its low moisture content, which is critical for bacterial survival and multiplication.
