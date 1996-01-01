Enhanced phagocytosis of a cell by the binding of a specific protein is called:
A
chemotaxis
B
agglutination
C
complement activation
D
opsonization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to phagocytosis: chemotaxis refers to the movement of phagocytes toward a chemical signal; agglutination is the clumping of particles or cells; complement activation involves a cascade of proteins that enhance immune responses.
Recognize that phagocytosis is the process by which certain immune cells engulf and digest pathogens or debris.
Identify that the problem asks for the term describing enhanced phagocytosis due to the binding of a specific protein to the target cell.
Recall that opsonization is the process where specific proteins, called opsonins (such as antibodies or complement proteins), bind to the surface of a pathogen, marking it for easier recognition and ingestion by phagocytes.
Conclude that the term describing enhanced phagocytosis by protein binding is opsonization, distinguishing it from the other options based on their definitions.
