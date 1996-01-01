Which group of unicellular prokaryotes is known for living in volcanic ash and other inhospitable environments?
A
Protozoa
B
Bacteria
C
Archaea
D
Fungi
Step 1: Understand the classification of unicellular prokaryotes. Prokaryotes are organisms without a nucleus, and they include two main groups: Bacteria and Archaea.
Step 2: Recognize the environmental adaptations of these groups. While Bacteria are found in many environments, Archaea are especially known for thriving in extreme conditions such as volcanic ash, hot springs, and other inhospitable environments.
Step 3: Recall that Protozoa and Fungi are eukaryotes, meaning they have a nucleus, so they are not classified as prokaryotes.
Step 4: Identify that the group known for living in volcanic ash and extreme environments is Archaea, due to their unique cell membrane and metabolic adaptations that allow survival under harsh conditions.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, Archaea is the correct group of unicellular prokaryotes adapted to such extreme environments.
