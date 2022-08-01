in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to cell communication. And so cells of the immune system must be able to communicate with each other in order to coordinate attacks on invading microbes. And so cell communication is critical especially for the innate scanning systems to be able to detect signs of microbes and to detect signs of host cell damage as well as for the scanning systems to be able to communicate to other cells to alert and activate other immune components. And so down below notice that we're showing you our map of the lesson on cell communication which is down below right here and uh specifically focusing on cell communication is down below on the left hand side. And so really there are three important components for cell communication and those three important components are numbered down below right here and they are cell surface receptors, adhesion molecules and cytokines. And as we move forward in our course, talking more about cell communication, we'll get to talk more about each of these different components in more detail and so notice we're showing you our map of the lesson on innate immunity. We've already discussed the first line defenses and we're currently talking about the second line defenses which includes the cells of immunity that we talked about in our previous lesson videos. And remember that the second line defenses are broken up into uh the scanning systems which serve to detect signs of microbes and serve as security cameras. And it also includes the innate defectors and the in a defector actions which act as security soldiers. Now. We'll talk about the defector actions later in our course. For now we're focusing on the scanning system. So we're going to talk about cell communication first uh and the three components of cell communication which once again are going to be uh surface receptors which are going to be these little receptors here that are capable of detecting signs of microbes and things of that nature. It's also going to include adhesion molecules which once again we'll get to talk more about as we move forward in our course. And it is also going to include Cida kinds, which once again we'll get to talk more about as we move forward in our course after we finished discussing cell communication and all three of these components, then we'll move on to talk about pattern recognition receptors and then we'll talk about the complement system and then finally we'll move on to the innate affect our actions. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to cell communication. And once again we'll be able to talk a lot more about these different components as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

