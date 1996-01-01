Introduction to Lymphocytes

in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to lymph O sites. And so taking a look at our map of the lesson down below over here on the left hand side notice that the lymphocytes are right over here and they include the natural killer cells, T cells and B cells. And notice that these lymphocytes are all derived from common lymphoid progenitor cells. And so which will notice is that the T cells and B cells are the only lymphocytes that we have listed here that are part of adaptive immunity. However, the natural killer cells, although they are lymphocytes, they are not part of adaptive immunity, they are part of innate immunity. And so notice here that we're saying that recall that these lymphocytes includes Lucas sites that are important for adaptive immunity. But really we're focusing specifically on the T cells and B cells when we're talking about lymphocytes important for adaptive immunity. Now, adaptive immunity is a topic that we'll get to talk a lot more about later in our course and they will be covered in other videos. But really the two major groups of lymphocytes that are important in adaptive immunity are once again going to be the T cells and the B cells and T cells and B cells are going to be lymphocytes important and adaptive immunity And that means that they are both going to respond to very, very specific antigens of invading microbes. And the specificity here is a characteristic of adaptive immunity, but once again, not all lymphocytes are part of adaptive immunity. And so what we need to note here is that however, there are a group of lymphocytes specifically the innate lymphoid cells that differ from the B. And T cells because the B and T cells are part of adaptive immunity. But the innate lymphoid cells are actually part of innate immunity. And so the innate lymphoid cells are commonly abbreviated as I. L. C. S. For short innate lymphoid cells and they differ from the B. And T cells due to a lack of specificity in the antigen recognition. And so whereas T cells and B cells are very very specific and part of adaptive immunity, uh the innate lymphoid cells lack specificity. And so a classic example of I. L. C. S. Or innate lymphoid cells are these natural killer cells or for short, these N K cells or NK s. And uh these natural killer cells are innate lymphoid cells and they kill a variety of different cell types. So they are not specific to one type of antigen. They are going to be uh not specific. And so, taking a look at this image that you see over here notice that we're focusing specifically on the lymphocytes. And once again the lymphocytes include natural killer cells which are innate lymphoid cells that are part of innate immunity but it also includes the T cells and the B cells which are important for adaptive immunity and adaptive immune responses. So once again we'll be able to talk a lot more details about the t cells and B cells later in our course when we're talking about the adaptive immune responses. And we'll also, while we're too talking about the lymphocytes at that time, we'll also be able to talk a little bit more details about the natural killer cells as well later in our course, in those separate videos. But for now this here concludes our brief introduction to the lymphocytes and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

