Any virus that specifically infects bacteria is called a(n):
A
bacteriophage
B
viroid
C
prion
D
retrovirus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking for the name of a virus that specifically infects bacteria.
Recall that viruses are classified based on the type of organisms they infect; some infect animals, plants, or bacteria.
Identify that a virus that infects bacteria is known as a bacteriophage, often shortened to phage.
Recognize that viroids are infectious RNA molecules that affect plants, prions are infectious proteins affecting animals, and retroviruses infect animal cells by reverse transcribing their RNA into DNA.
Conclude that the correct term for a virus infecting bacteria is bacteriophage.
