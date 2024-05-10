1. Introduction to Microbiology
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions
Problem 13.2a
Textbook Question
Which of the following statements is true?
a. Viruses move toward their host cells.
b. Viruses are capable of metabolism.
c. Viruses lack a cytoplasmic membrane.
d. Viruses grow in response to their environmental conditions.
Verified Solution
