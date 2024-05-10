1. Introduction to Microbiology
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions
Problem 13.4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A naked virus __________ .
a. lacks a membranous envelope
b. has injected its DNA or RNA into a host cell
c. is devoid of capsomeres
d. is one that is unattached to a host cell
