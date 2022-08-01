Nitrate & Nitrite in Food Preservation

in this video, we're going to talk about the use of nitrate and nitrite and food preservation. And so nitrate is actually the reduced form of nitrate. And so nitrate nitrate are very similar in their structures otherwise. And so nitrate and nitrite are primarily used for preserving processed meets in two specific ways. The first way is that they inhibit the germination of endo spores formed by the bacteria clostridium botulinum. And so by inhibiting the germination of these endo spores is preventing the growth of this bacteria clostridium botulinum, which could otherwise otherwise be very toxic. And so the second way in which these nitrates and nitrates are primarily used for preserving processed meats, is that at really high concentrations these nitrates and nitrates can actually be used to preserve the pinkish colour that is associated with meats, for example, hot dogs. And so uh if you take a look at the image down below, what you'll notice is on the left hand side, we're showing you a nitrate. The chemical structure for the nitrate. And on the left hand side we're showing you a fresh steak that has been treated with these nitrates. And so notice that it has the pinkish color and that there are no clostridium bacteria growing on it. Now on the right hand side, we're showing you a rotten steak. And this is because uh is not treated with nitrates. And so it is going to have growth of clostridium botulinum on there. And so it's not going to be safe to consume safe to ingest. And so once again, if you have high enough concentrations of these nitrates and nitrates, it helps to create that pinkish colour that is associated with processed meats such as hot dogs and fresh steaks and things like that. Now, it is also worth noting that one of the drawbacks of using nitrates and nitrates is that they can actually be converted to nitro PSA means by improper cooking or by certain gut bacteria. And these nitro PSA means ultimately can be carcinogenic, meaning that they can contribute to the development of cancer. And so although they can be used in helping to make sure that our foods are uh safe to eat in terms of controlling microbial growth, um at times they can also uh contribute to the development of cancer if once again, they are improperly cooked, or if there are specific gut bacteria that can convert these nitrates and nitrates to nitrites, amines. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the use of nitrate nitrate and food preservation, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

