in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on organic acids used in food preservation. And so organic acids, as their name implies, are going to be any organic compound that is going to have acidic properties. And so examples of these organic acids that serve as anti microbial agents to kill microbes include Ben's OIC acid, sor bic acid and probe cryonic acids. And so Ben's OIC acids, ascorbic acid and probiotic acids are all weak organic acids that can be added to food products such as bread and juices in order to prevent microbial growth. And what they do is they create an acidic environment. And this acidic environment that these acids create are going to prevent the growth of most bacteria and molds by affecting their cell membranes. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can see we're showing you the structure of a specific organic acid and this is Ben's OIC acid, the structure of the Benz OIC acid. And so notice that it is an organic molecule that contains carbon and hydrogen and it is containing a carb oxalic acid group right here. So it has acidic properties. And so notice here, we're showing you some bread that has been treated with organic acids and it looks pretty safe and healthy to eat. And notice over here on the right, what we're showing you is some bread that has no organic acids in it. And so notice that lots of mold and microbes are able to grow on that bread. And this bread is not really safe to eat. And so this shows how organic acids can be used as chemicals for preserving uh foods. Uh and so this here concludes our brief lesson on organic acids used in food preservation. And we'll be able to talk about the nitrates and nitrates in our next lesson video. So, I'll see you all there.

