Liquid Chemicals: Halogens

In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the use of halogen as liquid chemicals for controlling microbial growth. And so halogen are really highly reactive oxidizing agents, meaning that they are capable of causing other molecules that become oxidized or lose electrons. And these hal agents can cause damage to proteins and other cell components as well. And so the halogen ones, chlorine and iodine are actually the most commonly used halogen size that are used as disinfectants to control microbial growth. And so, moving forward in our course, we're first going to talk about chlorine and then later in our course, we'll talk about iodine and so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts