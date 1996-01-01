Which of the following best completes the statement: A pathogen is a microbe whose relationship with its host is _____ and results in infection and _____?
A
commensal; health
B
mutualistic; immunity
C
parasitic; disease
D
symbiotic; nutrition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the statement. A pathogen is a microbe that interacts with a host in a way that causes harm, so the relationship is not neutral or beneficial.
Step 2: Review the types of relationships between microbes and hosts: commensal (one benefits, other unaffected), mutualistic (both benefit), parasitic (one benefits at the expense of the other), and symbiotic (close association, can be mutualistic or parasitic).
Step 3: Recognize that infection implies the microbe is causing harm or disease to the host, which aligns with a parasitic relationship where the microbe benefits and the host is harmed.
Step 4: Match the terms to the blanks: the relationship is 'parasitic' because the pathogen harms the host, and the result is 'disease' because infection leads to illness.
Step 5: Conclude that the best completion of the statement is: 'A pathogen is a microbe whose relationship with its host is parasitic and results in infection and disease.'
