Which of the following best describes the primary focus of microbiology as a scientific discipline?
A
The study of the structure and function of human organs
B
The study of plant growth and development
C
The study of chemical reactions in living organisms
D
The study of organisms too small to be seen with the naked eye, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the scope of microbiology by recognizing that it is a branch of biology focused on studying organisms that are microscopic in size.
Step 2: Identify the types of organisms studied in microbiology, which include bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa, all of which are too small to be seen with the naked eye.
Step 3: Differentiate microbiology from other biological disciplines by noting that it does not primarily focus on human organ structure, plant growth, or general chemical reactions in living organisms.
Step 4: Recognize that microbiology involves studying the structure, function, genetics, and interactions of microorganisms, which are essential for understanding disease, ecology, and biotechnology.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of microbiology is the study of organisms too small to be seen with the naked eye, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa.
