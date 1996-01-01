Contamination of food items by other living organisms is known as:
A
Microbial spoilage
B
Pasteurization
C
Fermentation
D
Sterilization
Understand the key terms related to food contamination and preservation: Microbial spoilage, Pasteurization, Fermentation, and Sterilization.
Define 'Microbial spoilage' as the process where food items are contaminated and degraded by microorganisms such as bacteria, molds, and yeasts, leading to changes in taste, smell, texture, and safety.
Recognize that 'Pasteurization' is a heat treatment process aimed at reducing microbial load to make food safer, not the contamination itself.
'Fermentation' is a metabolic process where microorganisms convert sugars into other products like alcohol or acids, often used intentionally in food production, not contamination.
'Sterilization' refers to the complete elimination of all forms of microbial life, preventing contamination rather than causing it.
