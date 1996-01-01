Which statement is true about dry heat sterilizers?
A
They are more effective than moist heat at lower temperatures.
B
They require shorter exposure times than autoclaves.
C
They sterilize by oxidizing cellular components at high temperatures.
D
They use steam under pressure to kill microorganisms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the principle of dry heat sterilization: Dry heat sterilizers kill microorganisms primarily by oxidizing cellular components, which occurs at high temperatures over a period of time.
Compare dry heat sterilization with moist heat sterilization (such as autoclaving): Moist heat uses steam under pressure to denature proteins and is generally more effective at lower temperatures and shorter exposure times.
Recognize that dry heat sterilization requires higher temperatures and longer exposure times compared to moist heat sterilization because dry heat penetrates materials more slowly and kills microbes by oxidation rather than protein denaturation.
Evaluate each statement: Dry heat sterilizers are not more effective at lower temperatures, do not require shorter exposure times than autoclaves, and do not use steam under pressure.
Conclude that the true statement is that dry heat sterilizers sterilize by oxidizing cellular components at high temperatures.
