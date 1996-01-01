What effect has increasing antibiotic use in the United States had on people's microbiomes?
A
It has reduced the diversity of beneficial microbes in the microbiome.
B
It has increased the number of beneficial microbes in the microbiome.
C
It has had no significant effect on the composition of the microbiome.
D
It has eliminated all pathogenic bacteria from the microbiome.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of antibiotics: Antibiotics are designed to kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria, including both harmful (pathogenic) and beneficial bacteria in the human microbiome.
Recognize the impact of antibiotics on microbial diversity: When antibiotics are used extensively, they can reduce the variety of bacterial species present in the microbiome, leading to decreased microbial diversity.
Consider the consequences of reduced diversity: A less diverse microbiome can impair important functions such as digestion, immune system regulation, and protection against pathogens.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Increasing beneficial microbes or having no effect contradicts the known impact of antibiotics, and completely eliminating all pathogenic bacteria is unrealistic due to resistance and microbiome complexity.
Conclude that increased antibiotic use typically reduces the diversity of beneficial microbes in the microbiome, which can have negative health implications.
