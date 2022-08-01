Agranulocytes

So now that we've discussed the granule O sites in our previous lesson videos In this video, we're going to begin to discuss the A granule Oh sites which includes cells of the innate immune system. Now the a granular sites are white blood cells or Lucas sites with cytoplasmic Granules. However, unlike the granule, oh cites the cytoplasmic Granules of a granular sites are not visible under a light microscope. And because those cytoplasmic Granules are not visible under a light microscope, we refer to them as a granule oocytes. Now really, there are two main types of a granular sites that we have numbered down below. The first main type of a granular sites are going to be the mono sites and the second main type of granular sites are going to be the lymphocytes. Now, the mono sites are leuco sites or white blood cells that circulate in the blood and can further develop into either macrophages or dendritic cells. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that we're showing you our map of the lesson on the cells of the immune system. And so notice at the very top we have our hematopoietic stem cell and this hematopoietic stem cell can differentiate into the common myeloid progenitor cell or the common lymphoid progenitor cell and give rise to all of these other different cell types that we have down below. Now notice the ones that are in gray are the ones that we are not focusing on because we've already discussed them in our previous lesson videos And this includes the granular sites which we already talked about. So in this video we're focusing specifically on these cells over here which are once again the a granular site. So we can go ahead and label them here as the a grand new low sites. And these a granular sites again includes the mono sites which you see here and these lymphocytes which you see over here now, the mono sites as we just discussed up above in the text, the mono sites are leukocyte or white blood cells that can circulate in the blood and further develop into either macrophages or dendritic cells. And so, taking a look at the image down below notice we have the mono sites here and they can further differentiate into either macrophages or dendritic cells. And we'll get to talk more details about the mono sites. Macrophages and dendritic cells as we move forward in our course. Now, the lymphocytes once again uh include these cells that we see over here which are the natural killer cells, T cells and B cells now notice that the natural killer cells are part of innate immunity. However, the t cells and B cells are part of adaptive immunity and that's why they have that little star symbol next to their name right up here. And so what we are saying here is that the lymphocytes includes Lucas sites involved in adaptive immunity and the ones that are involved in adaptive immunity specifically referred to the t cells and B cells now, adaptive immunity is a topic that we'll get to talk a lot more about in separate videos much later in our course. And so that's something to keep in mind. And so moving forward here in our course, we're going to talk more details about these A granular sites, starting off with the motto sites, macrophages and dendritic cells, and then moving on to the lymph O sites. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to the a granular sites and I'll see you all in our next video.

