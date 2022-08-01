in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to the complement system. And so the complement system is really just a system of inactive proteins that are found circulating in our blood and in our tissues. And they are capable of initiating an immune response when these inactive complement system proteins become activated by an infection. And so once again, these compliments system proteins start off as inactive proteins, but upon signals of microbes during an infection, those inactive proteins can become activated proteins and the activated complement system proteins will lead to a cascade of several different reactions that ultimately generate some kind of immune response. And the immune response that can be triggered by activation of the complement system includes removal of invading microbes and inflammation, which can also help to eliminate microbes. Now it is important to note that the complement system is not adaptable, which means that the complement system does not change or adapt over time through exposures to different microbes, which means that the complement system is not part of adaptive immunity. Uh and so the complement system instead is considered part of innate immunity. And it is important to note that however, although the complement system is part of innate immunity, it does complement or act in combination with antibodies uh and with the antibody response of adaptive immunity. And so this complement system, although it is part of innate immunity, it does complement or act in combination with adaptive immunity. And so that is an important feature to keep in mind. Now the complement system once again consists of these inactive proteins and uh the complement system proteins can be activated by one of three different pathways that we refer to as the alternative pathway collecting pathway and the classical pathway. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice we're showing you our map of the lesson on innate immunity and we've already talked about the first line defenses and we know that we've talked about the second line of defense and cells of immunity and uh we've talked about scanning systems including cell communication and pattern recognition receptors. So here in this video we're four focusing specifically on the complement system and the complement system proteins again are inactive proteins that can be activated by one of three different pathways, the alternative pathway, the lectern pathway and the classical pathway. Now it turns out that it's this classical pathway over here that is going to complement adaptive immunity and so notice that it does utilize antibodies and we'll get to talk a lot more about each of these three different types of complement system activation pathways as we move forward in our course. Now, another thing that's important to note is that the complement system because it consists of these inactive proteins uh it does serve somewhat as a scanning system. So it is going to be important for sensing and detecting signs of microbes. However, upon activation of the complement system proteins, those complement system proteins can trigger innate effect er action such as for example, to go psychosis and inflammation. And so the complement system we're saying here can promote or promotes fake acidosis and inflammation, and we'll be able to talk more about this idea as we move forward in our course. But for now this here concludes our brief introduction to the complement system and we'll be able to learn a lot more about the complement system as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts