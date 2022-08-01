in this video, we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on the complement system, which is down below right here and so we can go ahead and label the title of this map the complement system. Now activation of the complement system can actually be initiated by one of three different pathways which are the alternative pathway, the lectern pathway or the classical pathway. Now, each of these three different pathways does differ in the initiation of how they go about activating the complement system. However, although they differ in the initiation, all three pathways end up resulting in the formation of the Enzyme C3 converts. And recall from our last lesson video that C three converters is an enzyme that is capable of activating the complement protein, C three by fragmenting it into C three A and C three B. And of course we know that C three convert. These can end up resulting in three possible effects, or three possible immune responses which are optimization sell license of the invading microbe or the inflammatory response leading to inflammation. And so as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about these three different pathways that activate the complement system. And we'll also get to talk about these three effects that can result from activation of the complement system. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that the complement system again consists of these inactive proteins that circulate in the blood and in our tissues and these inactive complement system proteins can become activated through one of three different pathways. The alternative pathway, the electron pathway, or the classical pathway. Now notice that the classical pathway here has this little asterix, because the classical pathway is the one that complements the adaptive immunity. And so the classical pathway is going to utilize antibodies which helps it complement the adaptive immunity. Now notice that all three of these pathways, alternative leptin and classical pathways. They all differ in how they initiate activation of the complement system. However, notice that all three pathways converge eventually at the formation of this enzyme C three convert these and we know from our last lesson video once again that C three converters will end automatically, cleave C three into C three a.m. C three B, which can ultimately lead to these three immune responses, optimization or improved fabio psychosis, microbe cell ISIS or the inflammatory response. And so those are the effects of activation of the complement system. Now, this year again concludes our map of the lesson on the complement system. But as we move forward, we're going to talk more details about all of these different things that you see here. So I'll see you all in our next video

