in this video, we're going to briefly talk about the proteins of the complement system. And so the complement system proteins are all designated with a letter C. And they are numbered C one through C nine. In terms of the order of their discovery where C one was discovered first and C nine was discovered last now these complement system proteins once again they remain inactive and so they circulate through our blood and in our tissues as they're inactive forms until these complement system proteins are fragmented. And once these complement system proteins are fragmented, they become activated and the activated fragments are indicated by lower case letters, such as for example, the lower case letter A and the lower case letter B. Now the complement system protein C3 is a very important in a very critical complement system protein. And once again, these complement system proteins are going to exist in their inactive forms. and so C3 is a critical inactive complement system protein And the C3, complement system protein can become activated by the activity of an enzyme called C3 converts. And so C three converts is an enzyme that will activate C three by hydra. Lies ng or fragmenting C three into the C three A & C three B fragments. And so the C3 A and C3B fragments which are active, can interact with other complement system components, ultimately causing some kind of immune response. And recall that the immune responses of complement system activation include optimization, sell license and inflammation all which we'll get to talk more about as we move forward in our course. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice what we're showing you here at the top is the enzyme C three converts, Which is being represented here as this pair of scissors because its function is to end cinematically cleave or fragment C3. And so notice here we have the complement system, protein C3 right in the middle. And C three converts is an enzyme that will cleave or fragment C three into the activated activated fragment C. Three A and C three B. And so C three A and C three B. Through a cascade of reactions can ultimately lead to these immune responses such as for example, C three A can lead to inflammation and inflammation is an innate immune response that can help to eliminate microbes and we'll get to talk a lot more details about inflammation later in our course. Uh and C3B can lead to a process known as optimization, which we'll get to talk more about moving forward in our course as well, but it helps to improve Figo psychosis and it can also lead to sell like ISIS. And so here we're showing you a microbe that is being LISZT And so ultimately what we're saying here is that these proteins of the complement system need to become activated and upon activation they can lead to immune responses such as inflammation and optimization or sell license. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the proteins of the complement system, and we'll be able to learn more about the complement system as we continue to move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

