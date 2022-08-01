in this video, we're going to talk about the use of the halogen chlorine as a method to controlling microbial growth. And so chlorine is a halogen chemical that disinfects inanimate objects or non living objects when it is used appropriately. And so chlorine is generally used at really, really low concentrations because it is both toxic and corrosive at high concentrations. And in some cases chlorine can react with organic matter to form carcinogenic products or products that are able to contribute to the development of cancer. And so the use of chlorine needs to be managed appropriately and use in the correct form. Now, chlorine is readily available in multiple forms including sodium hypochlorite, which is really just a liquid of bleach. Um And this is really an inexpensive and readily available form of chlorine that you are able to buy at the grocery store. Then there's also chlorine dioxide. And chlorine dioxide is uh cielo too. And this is a less harmful form of chlorine that is used to disinfect drinking water. And so depending on the type of or the form of chlorine that you're using and the particular concentration of chlorine, it can be used to disinfect either inanimate objects, um such as you know, uh surfaces of items and things like that. But it can also be used to disinfect drinking water and therefore make the drinking water safe safer to consume. And so if we take a look at our image down below, uh at the use of the halogen chlorine as a method to controlling microbial growth. Notice on the left hand side, we're showing you sodium hypochlorite, which is really just liquid bleach. And its chemical formula is as you see here, sodium with chlorine bound to an oxygen And this is again liquid bleach. But once again, other forms of chlorine, chlorine dioxide. Cielo two can be used as well for different purposes. And so depending on the form and the concentration of chlorine, it can be used to either disinfect drinking water or it could be used to disinfect swimming pools once again at really, really low concentrations. And so that's why we've got this swimming pool here to help remind you that chlorine can be used to disinfect swimming pools. And we've also got this guy drinking some water here because the right type of chlorine can be used by water production facilities to help disinfect the drinking water that we drink. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on chlorine as a chemical method to controlling microbial growth. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts