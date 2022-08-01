in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the use of the halogen iodine as a liquid chemical for controlling microbial growth. And so I have done is a halogen chemical that kills most microbes and is often in the form of either a tincture, which recall from our previous lesson videos is a chemical dissolved in an alcohol based solution or the iodine could be present in what is known as an iota for. And so typically the tincture form of the iodine is going to be more irritating to the skin. However, the iota for is different. And so the iota for is a combination of iodine and an organic molecule from which the iodine is slowly released. And so this slow release of the iodine allows the iota for to be less irritating to the skin than the tanker would be. And so the iota for itself can actually act as a disinfectant or as an antiseptic because once again it's not as irritating to the skin and this is all going to depend on the specific concentration. And so the use of iodine can vary depending on the form that it takes, whether it is a tincture or it is niota for as well as the specific concentration of the iodine in the solution. Now, once again, the iota for itself is not going to be as irritating. So it is non irritating specifically at low concentrations when it is used as an antiseptic to treat wounds or burns on the skin. And so notice down below, we're showing you the use of iodine specifically as an iota for uh and notice that this can be used as an antiseptic to treat wounds such as this cut here that this person has on their finger. And so this year concludes our lesson on the use of the halogen iodine as a liquid chemical to controlling microbial growth. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So, I'll see you all in our next video

