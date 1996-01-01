Which of the following best describes the primary focus of microbiology?
A
The study of animal behavior in natural environments
B
The study of organisms too small to be seen without a microscope
C
The study of chemical reactions in living organisms
D
The study of the structure and function of human organs
1
Step 1: Understand the scope of microbiology by breaking down the term itself: 'micro' means small, and 'biology' means the study of life.
Step 2: Recognize that microbiology focuses on organisms that are microscopic, meaning they cannot be seen with the naked eye and require a microscope for observation.
Step 3: Compare the options given: animal behavior, chemical reactions in living organisms, human organ structure and function, and organisms too small to be seen without a microscope.
Step 4: Identify that the study of animal behavior and human organ structure are fields related to zoology and anatomy/physiology, respectively, while chemical reactions in living organisms fall under biochemistry.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary focus of microbiology is the study of organisms too small to be seen without a microscope, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa.
