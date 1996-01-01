Which of the following conditions is used in the pasteurization of milk?
A
Heating at 72°C for 15 seconds
B
Heating at 60°C for 30 minutes
C
Freezing at -20°C for 1 hour
D
Boiling at 100°C for 5 minutes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that pasteurization is a process used to reduce the number of pathogenic microorganisms in milk without significantly affecting its taste or nutritional value.
Recall that pasteurization typically involves heating milk to a specific temperature for a short period of time, which is enough to kill harmful bacteria but not to sterilize the milk completely.
Identify the common pasteurization methods: the high-temperature short-time (HTST) method and the low-temperature long-time (LTLT) method.
Note that the HTST method involves heating milk to 72\degree C for 15 seconds, which is the standard condition for pasteurization in many countries.
Compare the given options and recognize that heating at 72\degree C for 15 seconds matches the HTST pasteurization condition, while other options correspond to different processes (e.g., freezing or boiling).
