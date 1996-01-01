In the nitrogen cycle diagram, which arrow represents the process carried out by denitrifying bacteria?
A
Conversion of nitrite (NO_2^-) to nitrate (NO_3^-)
B
Conversion of ammonia (NH_3) to nitrite (NO_2^-)
C
Conversion of nitrate (NO_3^-) to nitrogen gas (N_2)
D
Conversion of nitrogen gas (N_2) to ammonia (NH_3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of denitrifying bacteria in the nitrogen cycle: these bacteria convert nitrate (NO_3^-) into nitrogen gas (N_2), completing the cycle by returning nitrogen to the atmosphere.
Identify the chemical transformation associated with denitrification: it involves the reduction of nitrate (NO_3^-) to nitrogen gas (N_2), which is a key step in removing bioavailable nitrogen from the soil.
Review the other processes listed: conversion of nitrite (NO_2^-) to nitrate (NO_3^-) is nitrification, conversion of ammonia (NH_3) to nitrite (NO_2^-) is also part of nitrification, and conversion of nitrogen gas (N_2) to ammonia (NH_3) is nitrogen fixation.
Match the process carried out by denitrifying bacteria to the correct arrow in the nitrogen cycle diagram, which should show the transformation from nitrate (NO_3^-) to nitrogen gas (N_2).
Confirm that the arrow representing the conversion of nitrate (NO_3^-) to nitrogen gas (N_2) corresponds to the activity of denitrifying bacteria.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacteria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason