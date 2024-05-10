Use the genetic code table in the chapter and the DNA sequence below to answer the following questions:

3'-TACATAAAATAATGGCGTTCTATT-5'

a. What would the mRNA sequence be, based on the provided DNA sequence?

b. What would the corresponding polypeptide sequence be for this DNA sequence?

c. What tRNA anticodon loop would correspond to the third codon of the mRNA?

d. What would the mRNA and polypeptide sequences be if the second adenine in the DNA was deleted?