Free Antigens vs. Presented Antigens on APCs

in this video we're going to distinguish between free antigens and presented antigens that are found on what are known as a Pcs. And so first it's important to note that B cells only respond to what are known as free antigens. And as their name implies, free antigens are free floating in the environment. And that just means that these free antigens are antigens that are not being presented by another host cell. Now it's also important to note that T cells on the other hand are only going to respond to antigens that are presented or in other words t cells only respond to presented antigens and those presented antigens are going to be presented by antigen presenting cells. Now antigen presenting cells are commonly abbreviated as a P. C. S. For short. And these antigen presenting cells or a Pcs are really just immune cells that will process and present antigens in order for T cell activation to occur, activating the T cells so that the T cell can carry out an immune response. Now the ap CS that will be important for you to know throughout this course are going to be dendritic cells. Macrophages and B cells themselves can actually serve as antigen presenting cells. And so we'll get to talk more about these ap CS as we move forward in our course as well. But for now let's take a look at our image down below to get a better understanding of the difference between free antigens and presented antigens. And so notice on the left hand side over here what we're showing you is a. B. Cell. And of course we know that B cells have B. Cell receptors or B. C. R. S. And so that's what these receptors are sticking out of the membrane of these B cells now notice that B cells only respond to free antigens. And once again free antigens are free floating in the environment. And so notice this antigen right here is a free antigen because it is just floating around in the environment. And so when the free antigen binds to the BC are that can potentially lead to the activation of the B. Cell and allow the B cell to carry out its immune functions. Now on the right hand side over here notice that we're showing you presented antigens and recall that T cells only respond to presented antigens and those presented antigens will be presented by antigen presenting cells. And so notice over here in blue we have an antigen presenting cell and a PC. And were specifically showing you a dendritic cell here in this image. And so this antigen presenting cell can process an antigen and present that antigen on the surface using one of its molecules on its surface. And so this model this molecule right here is an antigen but it is a presented antigen. It is being presented by an antigen presenting cell and the T cell over here will only be able to recognize antigens that are being presented by antigen presenting cells. And so the T cells don't respond to free antigens, They only respond to presented antigens. And again, the B cells will only respond to free antigens not presented antigens. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the difference between free antigens and presented antigens on a Pcs. And once again we'll be able to learn more about these concepts as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts