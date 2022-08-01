in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on antigens. And so it's important to note that adaptive immunity, which includes cell mediated immunity and Hugh moral immunity will actually generate immune responses towards foreign antigens in our bodies. Now, this term antigens is really just a broad term that refers to any molecule that reacts specifically with T cells, B cells or antibodies. And the term itself antigens is derived from antibody generator. And so you can see Auntie Gin with an antibody generator. Now different antigens will differ in their effectiveness to elicit an immune response. And so some antigens will generate an immune response. But other antigens like for example, really, really small antigens usually are not immunogen IQ. And by saying that they are not immunogen, IQ were saying that they do not cause an immune response. Now, immunogen inc antigens are specific types of antigens that will cause a strong immune response. And so you can see the immunogen IQ is just referring to the fact that it generates an immune response. Now, this term Pepitone is also a really important term and it is a more specific term than antigen is. And so Epitaph hopes are really just distinct regions of antigens that a B cell T cell receptor or antibodies can directly bind to. And so really these episodes are really specific regions that are found on antigens. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of these antigens. And so notice here in this image, we're showing you two different antigens, this red antigen over here and this other purple antigen over here. And if we zoom in over here on the left hand side, notice that this one over here on the left is being labeled as antigen A. And the one on the right is being labeled as antigen B. Now notice that these specific regions that are on the antigens are specifically referred to as Epitaph hopes. And so you can see that antigen A seems to have three distinct epitaphs and antigen B also has three distinct epitaphs as well. And so these episodes are the specific regions where the B. B cell receptors, T cell receptors or antibodies will directly bind to. And so if we take a look at the image on the right hand side over here notice that we have a B cell receptor here in the middle that has its be crs it's B cell receptors. And notice that the B cell receptors are binding specifically to the epitaph. Hope on the antigen here. And so we can label these purple structures here as the B C R S B cell receptors. And so again, this term antigens is really just a broad term that refers to any molecules that can react with these t cells B cells or antibodies. And we'll be using this term antigens a lot as we move forward throughout our course. So it's important to know that it's a broad term. And again, epitaphs are also going to be specific regions on the antigens. And so this here concludes our brief introduction on antigens, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

