11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 7.4ab
Which of the following pathogens would hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a treatment that increases the level of dissolved oxygen in tissues, most likely ward off? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Anaerobic thermophile
b. Anaerobic mesophile
c. Facultative anaerobic thermophile
d. Facultative anaerobic mesophile
e. Microaerophilic mesophile
