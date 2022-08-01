in this video, we're going to talk a little bit about the damaging effects of the inflammatory response. And so although inflammation is designed to eliminate microbes and protect us from microbes, sometimes inflammation can result in significant damage to the host and this is really accidental damage because again, the inflammatory response is supposed to be eliminating microbes. And so the inflammatory response can be somewhat similar to a sprinkler system in a building where the sprinkler system is designed to project water and eliminate and prevent fires. However, sometimes the sprinkler system can also cause accidental damage to electrical equipment. And so that's why the inflammatory response can be an analogy to a sprinkler system because it's designed to eliminate microbes, but sometimes it can cause accidental damage to the host. Now, depending on the location of where inflammation occurs within the host, inflammation can actually be life threatening. For example, if inflammation occurs in the brain, it can be very life threatening. Now the suffix itis is found in many disease names and it specifically means inflammation. And so you can find that suffix itis in the term meningitis or encephalitis. And again, that suffix itis means inflammation. And so down below, we're showing you just an image of rheumatoid arthritis, which is basically inflammation that occurs in the joints. And uh meningitis and encephalitis are basically just inflammation of the meninges or the membranes of the brain or inflammation of the brain itself, which again can be life threatening. And so that's important to keep in mind about the inflammatory response that occasionally it can have some damaging effects. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the damaging effects of the inflammatory response. And once again, we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

