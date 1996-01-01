Which condition is most commonly caused by a bone infection with Group A Streptococci?
A
Arthritis
B
Osteomyelitis
C
Tuberculosis
D
Osteoporosis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the causative agent mentioned in the problem, which is Group A Streptococci. These bacteria are known to cause various infections, including skin infections, pharyngitis, and sometimes invasive diseases.
Step 2: Review the conditions listed: Arthritis, Osteomyelitis, Tuberculosis, and Osteoporosis. Consider which of these conditions is typically associated with bacterial infections, especially those caused by Group A Streptococci.
Step 3: Recognize that Osteomyelitis is an infection of the bone, often caused by bacteria such as Group A Streptococci. This condition involves inflammation and destruction of bone tissue due to infection.
Step 4: Differentiate Osteomyelitis from Arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints, Tuberculosis, which is a specific infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and Osteoporosis, which is a metabolic bone disease characterized by decreased bone density and not caused by infection.
Step 5: Conclude that the condition most commonly caused by a bone infection with Group A Streptococci is Osteomyelitis, as it directly involves bacterial infection of the bone.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacteria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason