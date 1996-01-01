Which bacterial structure prevents bacteria from accurately reading and synthesizing proteins from human DNA?
A
Flagella
B
Ribosomes
C
Cell wall
D
Promoter recognition sequences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking which bacterial structure prevents bacteria from accurately reading and synthesizing proteins from human DNA, focusing on the molecular mechanisms involved in gene expression.
Recall that bacterial structures like flagella, ribosomes, and the cell wall have specific functions: flagella are for motility, ribosomes are for protein synthesis, and the cell wall provides structural support, so none of these directly prevent reading human DNA.
Recognize that the key factor preventing bacteria from reading human DNA accurately is related to differences in gene regulation, specifically the promoter recognition sequences, which are DNA regions where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
Understand that bacterial RNA polymerase recognizes bacterial promoter sequences, which differ significantly from eukaryotic (human) promoter sequences, so bacterial RNA polymerase cannot properly bind to human DNA promoters, preventing accurate transcription.
Conclude that the inability of bacterial RNA polymerase to recognize human promoter sequences is the main reason bacteria cannot accurately read and synthesize proteins from human DNA.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacteria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason