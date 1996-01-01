The 4 Koch's Postulates

in this video, we're going to talk more details about robert Koch's postulates. And so it turns out that there are actually four postulates that robert coke used to link a specific microbe to a specific disease. And so notice down below, we're showing you an image of all four of these postulates that are used to determine once again if a specific microbe causes a specific disease. And so the very first partial it states that the microbe must be present in every single case of the disease. And so it can't be the case that the disease is present in a host. But the microbe is not if that's the case, then the microbe probably doesn't cause the disease. And so notice over here what we're showing you is a mouse that is a diseased mouse. And so it's not looking very good. Over here. Now, the second postulate states that the microbe must be isolated from the diseased host and it must be grown in a pure culture. And recall that a pure culture is a culture that consists of only one single species and that would be the specific microbe that was isolated from the host. And so notice over here, we're showing you a syringe going into the diseased host here, and the syringes extracting the specific microbe. And that microbe and the syringe is being grown on a Petri dish, which we refer to as a pure culture because it only contains the one specific microbe that was isolated from the diseased host. Now, the third postulate states that the same exact disease must occur when the pure culture that was isolated from the diseased host is introduced into another susceptible host. And so notice. Over here we're taking the pure culture and the pure culture is being introduced into another mouse, another susceptible host. And so when that happens, this mouse must develop the same exact disease. And so the fourth postulate states that the microbe must be experimentally isolated or must be isolated from the experimentally infected host. And so what that means is that from this mouse that developed the disease, a syringe must be able to go into that mouse and extract the same exact microbe. And so these are the four postulates uh that makeup cokes postulates and that must be met in order to conclude that a specific microbe causes a specific disease. And so if these postulates cannot be met, then the assumption is that the microbe does not cause this specific disease. Um however, there are some limitations. Two cokes postulates that we will talk about more as we move forward in our course. But for now this here concludes our discussion on coast postulates and we'll get to learn more as we move forward. So, I'll see you all in our next video

