in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on cokes postulates. And so Robert Coke was actually a German physician of the late 1800s who designed a set of postulates or a set of criteria that are used to identify if a particular microbe causes a specific disease. And so, using his postulates, robert coke was able to discover that anthrax which is a specific disease and cattle and humans is actually caused by the bacterium, bacillus anthracis. And so cokes postulates can be defined as a set of criteria that are used to determine if a particular microbe causes a particular disease. And so if we take a look at this image down below, which you'll notice is we are showing you robert coke over here and notice robert coke is saying, hey, my four postulates can show us what pathogen is causing your disease. And notice that robert coke is saying that to dr clutch prep over here and notice that dr clutch prep is sweating and has a fever and is not fearing very feeling very well. And so he is appreciative that robert coat can use his postulates to determine if a microbe is causing his disease. And so, in our next lesson video, we'll be able to talk more details about robert Koch's postulates. So I'll see you all in that video

