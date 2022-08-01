in this video we're going to begin our introduction to adaptive immunity Now unlike innate immunity which we've covered in our previous lesson videos, adaptive immunity as its name implies includes components that adapt or change over time in order to become better suited and provide better immunity over time. And that's an idea that we'll get to talk a lot more about as we move forward in our course Now. Also unlike innate immunity where each individual component protects against a broad range of pathogens here with adaptive immunity, each individual component only protects against very specific pathogens which is also why adaptive immunity is sometimes referred to as specific immunity. And once again we'll be able to talk a lot more details about the adaptation and the specificity of the adaptive immune system as we move forward in our course. Now adaptive immunity is considered a dual system with two components. And so really there are two categories within adaptive immunity. The first major category is going to be cell mediated immunity and the second major category of adaptive immunity is Hugh Maurel immunity. Now cell mediated immunity is going to be targeting and destroying interest cellular pathogens or pathogens that are inside of a host cell using T cells and these t cells are going to be T lymphocytes. There are specific type of immune system cells that we'll get to talk a lot more about as we move forward in our course. Now these t cells they use T cell receptors or T. C. R. S for short and these T crs are membrane proteins that serve as receptors and they use them to generate an immune response. And again we'll get to talk a lot more details about the immune responses that T cells are capable of generating as we move forward in our course. Now again, the second major category of adaptive immunity is Hugh moral immunity and Hugh moral immunity is going to be targeting and destroying extra cellular pathogens or pathogens that are on the outside of the host cell. And rather than using T cells like what cell mediated immunity uses hume Orel immunity is going to use B cells and they're also going to use antibodies and once again we'll get to talk a lot more details about B cells and antibodies as we move forward in our course. Now these B cells, unlike the t cells they use B cell receptors instead of T cell receptors and these B cell receptors can be abbreviated as B C. R. S. And they use these B C. R. S to generate an immune response. And once again we'll get to talk about the different types of immune responses that B cells are capable of generating as we move forward in our course. But for now, if we take a look at our image down below, you can see the two major categories of adaptive immunity on the left hand side, what we're showing you is an image focusing on cell mediated immunity which again is going to be targeting and destroying intracellular pathogens such as for example a virus that has infected a cell and is an intracellular pathogen. And so notice that cell mediated immunity uses T cells like what we're showing you over here and these T cells contain T. C. R. S. T cell receptors and those are what these little pink molecules are on the surface, the T. C. R. S and the T. C. R. S are going to be. What allows the T cell to generate an immune response to a very specific pathogen. Now on the right hand side, what we're showing you is an image of hume Orel immunity and Hugh moral immunity once again is going to be targeting and destroying extra cellular pathogens such as for example these bacteria or microbes that are on the outside of a cell floating around in the extra cellular environment. And unlike cell mediated immunity Hugh, moral immunity is going to use B cells and antibodies. And so notice over here, on the left hand side, we're showing you a B cell and these B cells can ultimately eventually change in order to be able to release antibodies. And that's a process that we'll get to talk more about later in our course as we move forward. Now these B cells instead of containing T crs, they contain B. C. R. S. B. Cell receptors and that's what these molecules are on the surface and which will notice is that these B. C. R. S. On the surface of B cells they resemble the antibodies that they ultimately release. And so once again we'll talk about how these antibodies and B cells can generate immune responses as we move forward in our course. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to adaptive immunity and its two components cell mediated immunity and Hugh moral immunity. And we'll be able to get a lot more practice applying these concepts and learning a lot more about adaptive immunity as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

