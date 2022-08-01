in this video, we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on adaptive immunity which is down below right here. And so because this image does represent a map you can use it like a map to help guide you through our lesson moving forward. And so you can think of this map as a table of contents that includes the topics that we're going to cover and the order that we're going to cover them in. And so the way that this map works is that it starts over here on the left hand side and you follow the branches that are at the top first and then you go down and you explore the branches in this particular order and you make your way downwards. And so that is the order that we're going to be covering these topics. And so notice that on the far left what we have is adaptive immunity and that's because remember this is a map of the lesson on adaptive immunity. And so the very first thing that we're going to talk about moving forward after this is antigens. And we're going to talk about what they are and talk more details about them after we talk about antigens. Then again we're gonna be following the top most branches first. So we'll talk about the lymphocytes and more details specifically the T. And B. Lymphocytes or the T cells and the B cells first we're going to talk about the T cells first and there are two main types of t cells that we're going to talk about the site, a toxic t cells as well as the helper T cells. After we finished talking about the T cells. Then we'll move on to talk about the B cells and how B cells can differentiate into other types of cells called plasma cells. And these plasma cells are capable of secreted or releasing antibodies. And there are five major classes of antibodies that we're going to talk about moving forward. Including I G I G A I G M I G E and I G D. Then we'll get to talk about a process called class switching which applies to these B cells. And then we'll talk about B cell activation via T dependent antigens as well as t independent antigens. Uh Then after we talk about the T cells and B cells will move on to talk about clonal selection which applies to both T cells and B cells. And then we'll also get to talk a little bit about affinity maturation as well. Then after we finished talking about the limp oh sites and all those details, we'll move on to talk about immune responses, specifically the primary immune response and the antibodies that are involved with that and anybody concentrations that are involved with that as well as the secondary immune response. And again the concentration of antibodies that are involved with that as well. After we talked about these immune responses, the primary and secondary immune responses. Then we'll talk about tolerance, mechanisms specifically central tolerance and peripheral tolerance. And then last but not least, we'll wrap up our lesson talking about these natural killer cells or NK cells. And so really this here is our map of the lesson. And again we'll be covering these topics in the particular order that we talked about them here, and so you can reference this map as we move forward to help guide you and help you figure out where we are within the lesson. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to our map of the lesson on adaptive immunity. And I'll see you all in our next video.

