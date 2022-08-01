in this video we're going to do a brief overview of adaptive immunity. However it's important to keep in mind that all the information that we're going to talk about in this video we're going to explain and break down in a lot more detail as we move forward in our course. And so if you're a little bit confused in this video, that's okay because again, we'll explain and break it down in a lot more detail. Moving forward. Now, taking a look at this image down below, this image is going to help us with our overview of adaptive immunity. And one thing to note is that we have these different colored boxes. Notice that this box that we have at the top right here. This box here represents our primary lymphoid organs which recall includes the famous and the bone marrow. And then the next box that we have which is down below here in green. This box represents our secondary lymphoid organs which you might recall include organs such as your tonsils and your spleen and lymph nodes. Uh those are all examples of secondary lymphoid organs. And then notice that we have the yellow that surrounds all of this and this yellow that surrounds all of this is referring to as the the surrounding tissues. Okay, just broadly defined as the surrounding tissues that are around the primary and secondary lymphoid orients. And so what you'll note what you'll need to recall from our previous lesson videos is that again, the primary lymphoid organs includes the famous and the bone marrow T cells fully developed in the thymus and B cells fully develop in the bone marrow and which will notice is that these primary lymphoid organs when they are fully developed. They start off as naive T cells and naive B cells. And recall that the naive just refers to the fact that they are inactive and that they have not yet encountered the specific antigen that they respond to. Now there are two types of T cells. There are side A toxic T cells or T. C cells and there are also helper T cells or th cells and which will notice is that the T cells regardless if they are psycho toxic or helper T cells they must become activated in order to carry out their immune responses and activation of the T cells is actually going to occur through an antigen presenting cells such as a dendritic cell And that's what's being shown here in the middle. A dendritic cell that is actually presenting antigens to the side a toxic T. Cell as well as to the helper T cell. And under the right conditions these naive T cells whether their site a toxic or helper will become activated and the activation of these t cells allows them to differentiate into either affect er cida toxic T cells or memory side a toxic T cells uh and the same goes for the helper T cells they can differentiate into effect er helper T cells or differentiate into memory helper T cells uh And the memory cells are all important for generating a secondary immune response when you are exposed to an antigen for a second time. Whereas the effect ourselves are important for generating an immune response. Uh ASAP now which you'll notice is that these effective helper T cells they play a role in helping to activate B cells. And so notice that the B cell here is starting off as a naive B cell. An inactive B cell that has not yet encountered its antigen. But when it does encounter its antigen it can essentially present that antigen to a helper T. Cell. And the helper T cell can then go on to activate the B cell. And the activated B cell once again can either differentiate into memory B cells important for a secondary immune response or the activated B cell could differentiate into plasma cells. And the plasma cells can directly secrete antibodies and the antibodies will carry out some kind of immune response. And so all of these ideas that we've talked about and mentioned here in this video. Again, we're going to explain them and break them down and a lot more detail as we move forward in our course. And again keep in mind that this was just an overview of the adaptive immune system lesson. And again we'll be able to talk more about this moving forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts