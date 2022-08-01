Functions of Helper T Cells (TH):Activation of Macrophages

in this video we're going to talk more generally about the functions of helper T cells or T. H cells. And we're going to focus specifically on the activation of macrophages. Now first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that naive helper T cells or inactive helper T cells can become activated by dendritic cells that are antigen presenting and presenting antigens on their MHC Class two molecules. Now unlike the cida toxic T cells whose function is to mainly induced apoptosis and infected cells, helper T cells don't induce apoptosis and other cells. Instead helper T cells or th cells they are going to make cytokines or communication signals that ultimately helped to stimulate and activate other immune cells, improving the immune capabilities of immune cells around it. And so it can improve or activate the immune cells such as macrophages, naive side A toxic T cells and B cells as well. Now here in this video we're going to specifically focus on the ability for helper T cells to activate macrophages. And so macrophages they are routinely engulfing degrading and processing invading pathogens in many of our different tissues. And so this is something that that they do on a routine basis. And what they can do is they can also present uh these pathogens as antigens on their MHC class two molecules now affect their helper T cells are capable of binding to the antigen is presented on MHC Class two and that will activate the helper T cells and the activated helper T cells again will produce cytokines that are capable of activating other immune cells or activating or stimulating the macrophages even further improving their immune capabilities. And so these stimulated or activated macrophages have increased production of Lissa simes which recall are organelles involved with destruction degrading and also increased production of antimicrobials that can destroy invaders more effectively. And so the helper T cell helps the macrophage destroy invaders more effectively. Now the helper T cells can also release additional cytokines that can activate nearby side a toxic T cells as well. And so ultimately these helper T cells help to boost and enhance the immune response to get rid of invaders even better. And so if we take a look at our image down below we can get a better understanding of the functions of these helper T cells now notice on the left over here what we're showing you is a um uh a macrophage. And so really the top half of this image here is just a cartoon version of another. They're showing the same thing just in a different way. And so what we have is a macrophage and the macrophages not yet activated. And so these macrophages they are commonly and routinely engulfing degrading and processing pathogens. So they have an invading pathogen here and the macrophage will engulf it degrade it break it down and then present it on its surface um on these MHC class two molecules. And so you can see here our macrophage is presenting the antigens on its MHC class two molecules. And so what you'll notice is that when a helper T cell recognizes the antigen on an MHC Class two molecule, the helper T cell can release side all kinds and these cytokines here can have an impact on the macrophage and it can activate the macrophage. And so notice here we have our helper T cell is somewhat presenting these cytokines to the macrophage and the macrophages taking it in and that improves the destructive capabilities of the macrophage so that we have an activated or stimulated macrophage. And so now it's capable of killing the invaders even more effectively. And so down below what we're showing you is again the activated or the stimulated macrophage with improved destructive immune abilities. And so really that's what these helper T cells do. They help other immune cells improve their destructive immune abilities even further. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the general functions of helper T cells and their ability to activate macrophages. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

