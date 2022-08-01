Functions of Cytotoxic T Cells (Tc)

in this video we're going to talk more details about the functions of T lymphocytes. And in this video we're going to first start off by talking about the functions of Cida toxic T cells or T. C cells. And then later in our lesson in a different video we'll talk about the functions of the helper T cells. Now first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that cida toxic T cells or T C cells are important for targeting infected host cells that are presenting intracellular pathogens or antigens from into intracellular pathogens on MHC class ones. And these side a toxic T cells will induce apoptosis in these infected host cells, eliminating the infected host cell and ultimately eliminating the the intracellular pathogen within them as well. Now these side a toxic T cells have the ability to distinguish between uninfected healthy host cells and infected dangerous host cells and they can do that by what is being presented on the MHC class one molecules on uninfected cells or healthy host cells. These are going to present non immunogen IQ self made peptides. And so what that means is that these are going to be presenting normal proteins that belong to us on their MHC class ones and self made peptides are non immunogen in which means that they do not elicit an immune response. And so again, we know from our previous lesson videos that these T cells would become a non ergic or unresponsive if they did target uninfected cells. Now infected cells that are infected with some kind of intracellular pathogen like for example a virus these are going to be presenting ah immunogen inc antigens, immunogen inc microbial antigens and immunogen inc microbial antigens as their name implies, they do elicit an immune response or they do cause an immune response and those are gonna be the ones that the T cells are going to be focusing their immune response on the infected cells. And so when a site a toxic T cell binds an infected cell presenting an immunogen inc microbial antigen that cida toxic T cell is going to release a series of proteins and molecules like for example, protea aces which are proteins that degrade other proteins and perforated, which is referring to molecules that are capable of creating pores in the infected cell. And these pores in the infected self allow Proteus is to enter into the infected cell via those pores. And again these protea aces are proteins themselves that degrade cellular proteins within the infected self. And by degrading all of these cellular proteins within the infected self that ultimately will induce apoptosis in the infected cell. And so by the side a toxic T cell inducing apoptosis and infected cells. Uh apoptosis is a way to control the killing of infected cells without exposing the pathogens to nearby healthy cells. And so these side a toxic T cells, they can also release cytokines or communicating molecules to neighboring cells activating macrophages and increasing antigen presentation on dendritic cells ultimately helping to boost the immune response even more. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of the functions of these side a toxic T cells and notice that our image is broken up into two sections. We have the top section here in blue and then we have this bottom section down below here in pink. And what you'll notice is that in the top section, what we have is an uninfected cell, this is a healthy cell and it is going to be presenting normal cytoplasmic proteins on its MHC Class one. And so because this uninfected cells presenting normal proteins, this psycho toxic T cell over here is or T. C. cell or CD eight cell in other words, is not going to generate an immune response towards these uninfected healthy cells. And so no immune response is generated here. However, if the site a toxic T cell over here recognizes these microbial antigens, these dangerous microbial antigens like for example antigens from a virus, then it will be able to determine that this is an infected host cell. And again that is because this infected host cell is presenting immunogen IQ microbial antigens or microbial antigens that are capable of generating an immune response. And so the site a toxic T cell again will release the proteus is will release the preference and notice that it will allow these molecules which sometimes are referred to as death packages, allow those molecules to enter into the effect infect itself and cause apoptosis of the infected cell and again by causing apoptosis of the infected cell. It gets rid of the infected cell but it also helps to get rid of and eliminate the pathogen that is inside of it. And so it is a way to help defend ourselves from the pathogens. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to the functions of cida toxic T cells and their ability to cause apoptosis in infected cells. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and then talk about the functions of helper T cells as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts