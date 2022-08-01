Types of Helper T Cells (TH)

in this video we're going to briefly introduce some of the different types of helper T cells or th cells. And so depending on the signals provided by a dendritic cell, the naive helper T cells can differentiate into one of many different defector helper T cell subtypes. And so we're not going to cover all of the possible helper T cell subtypes. But down below notice we have a table with three of the different subtypes of helper T cells. And so each subtype of effective helper T cell can produce different cytokines or communicative signals that can control an immune response in slightly different ways. And so if we take a look at our image down below of this table of the types of helper T cells notice that we're showing you three different types th one th two and th 17 cells. And again there are many, many types that are not being listed here. And so we're only going to briefly cover these three to give you a sense for what this could look like. And so for these th one cells these are cells that respond to interest cellular pathogens. And so for example viruses that are infecting a cell and they can do so by activating macrophages and also by activating psycho toxic T cells or T. C cells. And we know that psycho toxic T cells target intracellular pathogens. And so sometimes these helper T cells can actually help to activate other T cells other side a toxic T cells. And then this is an example of a class of helper T cell that's capable of doing that. Now the th two cell, as you can see here, these can actually respond to multi cellular pathogens. For example helmets, these worms and they're multicellular and they can do so by recruiting and activating NGO cinephiles and bestow fills which again can target these multicellular pathogens like helmets. And then notice that the th 17 helper t cells, those can respond to extra cellular pathogens or pathogens on the outside of cells like for example bacteria that are on the outside of cells by recruiting and activating neutrophils. And again these neutrophils can go on to target these bacteria uh these extra cellular pathogens and eliminate them. And so again there are a variety of different helper T cells all with slightly varied functions. However it is important to note that moving forward in our lesson we are going to consider the functions of all helper T cells subtypes as a group collectively. So we're not going to focus in on any individual. One of these subtypes of helper T cells will be focusing on them collectively as a group. And so that being said this here concludes our brief introduction to some of the different types of helper T cells and will be able to get some practice and learn more as we continue to move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

