in this video, we're going to continue to talk about how some pathogens can avoid fagot acidosis by talking specifically about how some pathogens can use capsules and M proteins to avoid optimization. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos what the term optimization means. And so recall that optimization refers to the process that makes microbes easier to bind or engulf during Figo psychosis. And so once again some pathogens can prevent optimization and so by preventing optimization they make fargo psychosis more difficult and therefore they can avoid fargo psychosis. And so some pathogens are able to prevent optimization by the production of a capsule. And so recall from some of our previous lesson videos that some bacteria have a bacterial capsule which is an outer layer that surrounds the cell and consists of carbohydrates and proteins in some cases. And so these capsules, they can prevent immune cells and obstinance, like the complement protein C3B, from adhering to the pathogen. And so by preventing immune cells and obstinance from adhering to the pathogen. That will avoid optimization and again avoid fabio psychosis. Now very similar to capsules. The production of the cell wall protein called the M. Protein. You can also allow a pathogen to avoid optimization. And so what happens is the M protein will bind to another regulatory protein or inhibitory protein that is going to be degrading the enzyme C. Three convert taste, which is important for complement system activation. And so by Degrading C. three converted, thereby that is going to inhibit or block the production of uh C. Three B. The complement protein C three B, which again we know acts like an option in. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we'll be able to get a better understanding of this idea. So notice on the left hand side, we're showing you how capsules can block C. Three B binding. And so notice that we have to microbes, we have this microbe on the left that is in blue and then we have the microbe that's on the right. And notice that the microbe that is on the left does not have a capsule. And because it does not have a capsule, the option in protein C3B is capable of binding to the surface of that microbe and therefore obscene ization will take place and that means that this microbe is likely to be engulfed through the process of photosynthesis. However, the microbe on the right notice has a bacterial capsule which is this outer layer that's represented in yellow. And that outer layer again consists of carbohydrates and proteins. And so this outer capsule can block the binding of C. Three B. So C three B cannot bind. And if C3B cannot bind, what that means is that there is no optimization. And so by preventing optimization with the capsule that is going to allow it to avoid fagot acidosis. Now on the right hand side, we're showing you how the M protein can block C. Three convert ease. And so what you'll notice is that the cell over here on the left is producing this M. Protein on its cell wall. And so this M protein will associate with an inhibitory protein, this little purple structure or regulatory protein And the inhibitory protein will basically Degrade C3 converts. And you might recall when we covered the complement system in some of our previous lesson videos that C3 convert taste is an enzyme that is important for complement system activation. And so by um Degrading C3 convert C3 converts. This is going to be blocked and it will be blocked from making the option in C. Three B from C three. So usually what happens is C three convert taste will be involved with converting C. Three into C. Three A. And C. Three B. And then C three B. Would serve as an option in However, if there is M protein that means it will associate with the inhibitory protein, the inhibitory protein block C three converted. And then what that means is C three will not be converted into C. Three B. And so by blocking C three convert taste, it is blocking the production of an option on. And that is going to avoid optimization and that will avoid fabio psychosis. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on how pathogens can use capsules and M proteins to avoid optimization and therefore avoid fabio psychosis and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

